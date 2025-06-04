IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Emiratele Arabe Unite
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Austria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaidjan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia și Herțegovina
be
BE -
Belgia
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint-Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazilia
bh
BH -
Bahrein
C
ch
CH -
Elveția
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Cipru
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Cehia
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Germania
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danemarca
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Republica Dominicană
E
ee
EE -
Estonia
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spania
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finlanda
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Insulele Feroe
fr
FR -
Franța
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Regatul Unit
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgia
gf
GF -
Guyana Franceză
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Groenlanda
gp
GP -
Guadelupa
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grecia
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Croația
hu
HU -
Ungaria
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlanda
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Islanda
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italia
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Iordania
K
kw
KW -
Kuweit
kz
KZ -
Kazahstan
L
lb
LB -
Liban
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lituania
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Letonia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Muntenegru
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedonia de Nord
mq
MQ -
Martinica
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Noua Caledonie
nl
NL -
Țările de Jos
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norvegia
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Polinezia Franceză
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polonia
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre și Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestina
pt
PT -
Portugalia
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
România
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Arabia Saudită
se
SE -
Suedia
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovacia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé și Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Teritoriile Australe și Antarctice Franceze
tn
TN -
Tunisia
tr
TR -
Turcia
V
vg
VG -
Insulele Virgine Britanice
W
wf
WF -
Wallis și Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

