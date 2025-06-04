About Xe
Xe is the world’s trusted currency authority and has more than 25 years’ experience in the industry. We give you the power of our most-up-to-date, reputable currency information and offer you secure, reliable, easy to use products and services dedicated to making your life easier.
Xe serve more than 275 million unique visitors each year with a variety of tools and services including the XE Currency Converter, Currency Market Analysis, and the XE Currency App. Additionally, every year, thousands of people and businesses trust XE Money Transfer to make global payments, send funds to family, pay international businesses and buy foreign real estate.
We are proudly part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, along with Ria Money Transfer and HiFX. Together, we form the third largest money transfer business in the world. As leaders in our industry, we continually strive to be innovative and always work to improve our products.
Whether you’re at home, work or on the move, Xe is always available for your international currency and money transfer needs. Xe.com serves hundreds of millions of users every year. Our mobile app is available for iOS on the App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.
Our app is packed with features, including:
Transfer money in nearly 100 currencies to over 130 countries
Monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice
Historical charts for any currency pair in the world
Customise your currency list to your priorities
Set rate alerts and receive notifications
Track your money transfer
XE’s integration with Amazon’s Alexa lets you ask about live currency rates and perform currency conversions for every world currency. This service is also available on Slack, Google Assistant and Facebook.
The XE Currency Converter for Shopify online stores enables merchants to offer their international customers up-to-date pricing in their preferred currency. XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce and is available on Salesforce Appexchange.
The Euronet Family
We are proud to be part of Euronet Worldwide (Nasdaq: EEFT), a global leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. Xe is part of the Money Transfer Division of Euronet and is the unification of three businesses: HiFX, Xe and Ria Money Transfer. Together, we form the third largest money transfer business in the world.
We are proud to be part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, who are recognised as formidable leaders in currency exchange. We strive to offer the most simple, reliable, and friendly money transfer service.
Combining the knowledge and resources of HiFX, Xe and Ria Money Transfer makes our business stronger and offers better value, faster service and an enhanced experience for you, the customer. Together, we form the third largest money transfer business in the world.
Products and services
In just a few minutes, you can send a fast, secure money transfer with Xe. We’ve got over 130 countries to choose from. And we do everything we can to ensure that your money transfers will reach their destination quickly. Depending on where you’re sending your money, it could reach its recipient in just a few minutes.
There are a few ways that you can send us the money for your transfer. We accept payments through the following forms (depending on your location):
Direct Debit (including ACH, EFT, Bill Pay, PayID, Bpay and Interac E-transfer)
Bank transfer
Credit or Debit Card
You can initiate a money transfer with Xe online, over the phone, or in our app at any time, and the process is simple. When you make a money transfer through Xe, you can trust that your money will reach its destination quickly, securely, and with no hidden fees.
The markets are constantly moving, and when you have multiple currencies that you want to monitor, tracking can easily grow overwhelming. Our Currency Data API service will allow you to easily access competitive rates, track your transactions, and display multi-currency pricing, all integrated within your existing software.
Choose a package that works for your business. Select the frequency of rate updates and number of API rate requests per month. You’ll get accurate rates using Xe’s Rate Blender, which analyses 100 sources globally to provide you with the best data. Plus, it dynamically detects and filters out any errors.
Xe Rate Alerts can tell you when the market’s in your favour to help you transfer between two of your chosen currencies at your ideal rate.
You can set desired rates for your currency pairs. Once your pair hits its desired rate, we’ll let you know by email or via push notifications in the app. From there, it’s up to you: if you want to make a transfer, that’s the ideal time. If you don’t need to transfer now and don’t want to transfer for the future, just sit tight. Keep your Rate Alert set up and there’ll be more to come.
We don’t just have the information on today’s rates. If you’re looking to view the history of a currency’s value for future market analysis, we can help you with that as well. We keep historic currency data in easy-to-read, interactive charts that can tell you every move a currency has made within the last 10 years.
We are the world’s trusted currency authority and the Xe Currency Converter is the place to get the mid-market rate for your currency pair of choice.
You can check the exchange rates to over 130 countries
Mid-market rates are informed by data straight from the live currency markets, ensuring that they’re accurate up to the minute
All figures are live mid-market rates, which are not available to consumers and are for informational purposes only.
Currencies and countries
We trade in nearly 100 currencies so you can send money to over 130 countries. Use the Xe Currency Converter to get the mid-market rate for your currency pair of choice or receive our send rate when sending your money.
Here's a list of our supported currencies (subject to change). Contact us if you don't see the one you're looking for and we'll try to help you arrange your transfer.
Albanian lek (ALL)
Algerian dinar (DZD)
Argentine peso (ARS)
Armenian dram (AMD)
Australian dollar (AUD)
Azerbaijani manat (AZN)
Bahamian dollar (BSD)
Bahraini dinar (BHD)
Bangladeshi taka (BDT)
Barbadian dollar (BBD
Bhutanese ngultrum (BTN)
Bolivian boliviano (BOB)
Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (BAM)
Botswana pula (BWP)
Brunei dollar (BND)
Bulgarian lev (BGN)
Canadian dollar (CAD)
Cape Verdean escudo (CVE)
Chilean peso (CLP)
Colombian peso (COP)
CFP franc (XPF)
Costa Rican colón (CRC)
Croatian kuna (HRK)
Czech koruna (CZK)
Danish krone (DKK)
Djiboutian franc (DJF)
Dominican peso (DOP)
Eastern Caribbean dollar (XCD)
Euro (EUR)
Fijan dollar (FJD)
Gambian dalasi (GMD)
Georgian lari (GEL)
Ghanaian cedi (GHS)
Guatemalan quetzal (GTQ)
Guinean franc (GNF)
Honduran lempira (HNL)
Hong Kong dollar (HKD)
Hungarian forint (HUF)
Indian rupee (INR)
Indonesian rupiah (IDR)
Israeli new shekel (ILS)
Jamaican dollar (JMD)
Japanese yen (JPY)
Jordanian dollar (JOD)
Kazakhstani tenge (KZT)
Kenyan shilling (KES)
South, South Korean won (KRW)
Kuwaiti dinar (KWD)
Lesotho loti (LSL)
Malagasy ariary (MGA)
Malawian kwacha (MWK)
Malaysian ringgit (MYR)
Mauritian rupee (MUR)
Mexican peso (MXN)
Moroccan dirham (MAD)
Mozambican metical (MZN)
Namibian dollar (NAD)
Nepalese rupee (NPR)
New Zealand dollar (NZD)
Macedonian denar (MKD)
Norwegian krone (NOK)
Omani rial (OMR)
Pakistani rupee (PKR)
Papua New Guinean kina (PGK)
Paraguayan guaraní (PYG)
Peruvian sol (PEN)
Philippine peso (PHP)
Polish złoty (PLN)
Qatari riyal (QAR)
Romanian leu (RON)
Russian ruble (RUB)
Rwandan franc (RWF)
Samoan tālā (WST)
Serbian dinar (RSD)
Singapore dollar (SGD)
Solomon Islands dollar (SBD)
South African rand (ZAR)
Sri Lankan rupee (LKR)
Surinamese dollar (SRD)
Swedish krona (SEK)
Swiss franc (CHF)
New Taiwan dollar (TWD)
Tajikistani somoni (TJS)
Tanzanian shilling (TZS)
Thai baht (THB)
Tongan paʻanga (TOP)
Trinidad and Tobago dollar (TTD)
Tunisian dinar (TND)
Turkish lira (TRY)
Ugandan shilling (UGX)
United Arab Emirates dirham (AED)
British pound (GBP)
United States dollar, USD
Uruguayan peso, UYU
Vanuatu vatu (VUV)
Vietnamese đồng (VND)
Keeping you and your money safe
We’ve been in the currency business for over 25 years and keeping your money and information safe is one of our top priorities. We’re owned by the multibillion-dollar NASDAQ listed company Euronet Worldwide and adhere to regulatory standards in every country we operate in, along with having enterprise-grade security measures in place.
We’ve built up our reputation as a secure service on years of trustworthy transfers. We’ve processed over $115 billion in 170 countries for over 112,000 clients. We know the money transfer business, and we are committed to creating a perfect transfer experience for you.
Transferring large sums of international currencies between banks carries a great deal of responsibility, and calls for:
State-of-the-art security, stable/scalable infrastructure, and infallible managed services.
Access to services for Anti Money Laundering and fraud prevention.
Deep, broad expertise in regulatory requirements international financial services.
Knowledgeable FX corporate trading industry experts.
App development and security geeks of the finest calibre.
University interns from innovative educational institutions like the University of Waterloo.
Understanding of risk management and the daily world events which influence currency valuation.
We offer detailed information about our data protection principles, the data we collect, how we collect data and how we use your data here.
We also inform you about your data protection rights and remedies as well.
Regulatory compliance
As an international company, our business is mandated to meet regulatory standards such as:
Europe's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)
Canada's Privacy Act
The US Privacy Act
Our corporate traders and forward contract options minimise the erosion of your money from fees and turbulent currency values.
In order for XE to meet our regulatory requirements as a financial services provider, we need certain identification documentation when our clients and prospects sign up for a free XE Money Transfer account. These regulatory compliance requirements include KYC (Know Your Customer) and AMLCTF (Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorist Financing).
These documents will be encrypted and stored securely based on regional regulatory requirements. XE is regulated by central banks and financial regulatory agencies the world over, including:
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
The New Zealand Financial Markets Association (NZFMA)
The Financial Transactions and Reporting Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTRAC)
l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in the Province of Quebec
US Department of Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)
The Financial Services Authority in the UK
European Securities and Markets Authority
Verifying your identity
The documents we accept for proof of identification vary by country, but often include:
An original PDF image of your driver's license or passport.
A scanned image of a bank statement, utility bill, or other documents which confirm the mailing address you provide at the time of registration.
These files must be smaller that 5 MB in size, and be in one of the following formats: .jpg, .jpeg, .pdf, .png, .tif or .tiff.
If you have any questions or need clarification on the specific identification requirements of your country or region, please email transfers@xe.com
You can find our Terms of Service for businesses and consumers, along with other helpful resources here.
Keeping you and your personal information safe is our greatest priority. We want to help you to protect yourself from fraud attempts and have written blog posts and published tips on our website to help keep you and your loved ones safe. We help people avoid…
Phishing emails
Banking and online account scams
Online shopping scams
Lottery, competition and inheritance scams
Charity scams
