Central bank rates

Currency Data Team

May 17, 2022 1 min read

We are excited to announce the general availability of a much requested feature: Central Bank Rates. You can now query and retrieve the rates published by a Central Bank of your interest, instead of our proprietary mid market rate.
The, initially, supported Central Banks are the following:

  • Bank of Albania 

  • Bank of Canada

  • Bank of England

  • Bank of Mongolia

  • Bank of Papua New Guinea

  • Bank of Slovenia

  • Bank of Thailand

  • Bank of the Lao PDR

  • Central Bank of Colombia

  • Central Bank of Russian Federation

  • Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey

  • Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • Central Bank of Yemen

  • Czech National Bank

  • Da Afghanistan Bank

  • Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

  • European Central Bank

  • National Bank of Azerbaijan

  • National Bank of Poland

  • National Bank of Serbia

  • National Bank of Tajiskistan

  • State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan

  • Swiss National Bank


We will be expanding the list of supported Central Banks in the near future. Historical data are not available yet, but will also be included shortly.
Unlike the mid market rate, this is an exclusive feature of the API and these rates will not be available on our website .

There is a new API endpoint specifically designated to the Central Bank rates.
To find out how to retrieve these rates, please, refer to the updated API documentation.

