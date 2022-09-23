sle
SLE - Leone de Serra Leoa

The Leone de Serra Leoa is the currency of Serra Leoa. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Leone de Serra Leoa rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone de Serra Leoa Stats

NameLeone de Serra Leoa
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Leone de Serra Leoa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

