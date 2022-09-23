sle
SLE - Leone sierraleonés

The Leone sierraleonés is the currency of Sierra Leona. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Leone sierraleonés rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone sierraleonés Stats

NameLeone sierraleonés
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Leone sierraleonés Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

