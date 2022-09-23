sle
SLE - シエラレオネレオン

The シエラレオネレオン is the currency of シエラレオネ. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find シエラレオネレオン rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

シエラレオネレオン Stats

Nameシエラレオネレオン
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

シエラレオネレオン Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07490
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.438
GBP / USD1.26915
USD / CHF0.903757
USD / CAD1.36732
EUR / JPY173.529
AUD / USD0.667037

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%