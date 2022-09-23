SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

The Sierra Leonean Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Leones is SLE. Below, you'll find Sierra Leonean Leone rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sierra Leonean Leone
|Symbol
|Le
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Coins
|Freq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
|Central bank
|Bank of Sierra Leone
