SLE - Leone sierraleonese

The Leone sierraleonese is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Leone sierraleonese rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone sierraleonese Stats

NameLeone sierraleonese
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Leone sierraleonese Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

Tassi di cambio live

EUR / USD1,07420
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,483
GBP / USD1,26828
USD / CHF0,904289
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,666677

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%