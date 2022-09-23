sle
SLE - Sierra Leonsk leone

The Sierra Leonsk leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Sierra Leonsk leone rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra Leonsk leone Stats

NameSierra Leonsk leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Sierra Leonsk leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

Why are you interested in SLE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SLE email updatesGet SLE rates on my phoneGet a SLE currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,433
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903810
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,506
AUD / USD0,666901

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %