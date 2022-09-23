sle
SLE - Leone de Sierra Leone

The Leone de Sierra Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Leone de Sierra Leone rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone de Sierra Leone Stats

NameLeone de Sierra Leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Leone de Sierra Leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

Why are you interested in SLE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SLE email updatesGet SLE rates on my phoneGet a SLE currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903699
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,523
AUD / USD0,666998

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %