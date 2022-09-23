sle
SLE - Sierra-leonischer Leone

The Sierra-leonischer Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Sierra-leonischer Leone rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra-leonischer Leone Stats

NameSierra-leonischer Leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Sierra-leonischer Leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

Why are you interested in SLE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SLE email updatesGet SLE rates on my phoneGet a SLE currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903615
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666940

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %