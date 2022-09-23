sle
SLE - 塞拉利昂利昂

The 塞拉利昂利昂 is the currency of 塞拉利昂. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find 塞拉利昂利昂 rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

塞拉利昂利昂 Stats

Name塞拉利昂利昂
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

塞拉利昂利昂 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.442
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903803
USD / CAD1.36741
EUR / JPY173.508
AUD / USD0.666932

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%