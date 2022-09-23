sle
SLE - Sierra Leoniaanse leone

The Sierra Leoniaanse leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Sierra Leoniaanse leone rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra Leoniaanse leone Stats

NameSierra Leoniaanse leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Sierra Leoniaanse leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.430
GBP / USD1.26905
USD / CHF0.903754
USD / CAD1.36727
EUR / JPY173.518
AUD / USD0.667016

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%