Guatemala IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number GT82 TRAJ 0102 0000 0012 1002 9690 Copy

ISO Country Code GT (Guatemala) IBAN check Digits 82 BBAN TRAJ 0102 0000 0012 1002 9690 Bank Identifier TRAJ Currency 01 Account type 02 Account Number 0000001210029690 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.