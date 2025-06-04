IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andora
ae
AE -
Zjednoczone Emiraty Arabskie
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Austria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbejdżan
B
ba
BA -
Bośnia i Hercegowina
be
BE -
Belgia
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bułgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazylia
bh
BH -
Bahrajn
C
ch
CH -
Szwajcaria
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kostaryka
cy
CY -
Cypr
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Czechy
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Niemcy
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dania
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikana
E
ee
EE -
Estonia
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Hiszpania
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finlandia
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Wyspy Owcze
fr
FR -
Francja
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Zjednoczone Królestwo
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzja
gf
GF -
Gujana Francuska
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grenlandia
gp
GP -
Gwadelupa
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grecja
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Gwatemala
H
hr
HR -
Chorwacja
hu
HU -
Węgry
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlandia
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izrael
is
IS -
Islandia
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Włochy
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordania
K
kw
KW -
Kuwejt
kz
KZ -
Kazachstan
L
lb
LB -
Liban
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litwa
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luksemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Łotwa
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monako
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Mołdawia
me
ME -
Czarnogóra
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedonia Północna
mq
MQ -
Martynika
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauretania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Nowa Kaledonia
nl
NL -
Niderlandy
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norwegia
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Polinezja Francuska
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polska
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre i Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestyna
pt
PT -
Portugalia
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Reunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumunia
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Arabia Saudyjska
se
SE -
Szwecja
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Słowenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Słowacja
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Wyspy Świętego Tomasza i Książęca
T
tf
TF -
Francuskie Terytoria Południowe i Antarktyczne
tn
TN -
Tunezja
tr
TR -
Turcja
V
vg
VG -
Brytyjskie Wyspy Dziewicze
W
wf
WF -
Wallis i Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Majotta
(SEPA)

