VES - ベネズエラボリバル

The ベネズエラボリバル is the currency of ベネズエラ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ベネズエラボリバル exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find ベネズエラボリバル rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

ベネズエラボリバル Stats

Nameベネズエラボリバル
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

ベネズエラボリバル Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
ベネズエラ

