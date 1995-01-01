VES - ベネズエラボリバル

The ベネズエラボリバル is the currency of ベネズエラ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ベネズエラボリバル exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES , and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find ベネズエラボリバル rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.