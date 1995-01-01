VES - 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾

The 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 is the currency of 委內瑞拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES , and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.