VES - 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾

The 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 is the currency of 委內瑞拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find 委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 Stats

Name委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

委內瑞拉玻利瓦爾 Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
委內瑞拉

