VES - Bolivar vénézuélien

The Bolivar vénézuélien is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivar vénézuélien exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Bolivar vénézuélien rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

Bolivar vénézuélien Stats

NameBolivar vénézuélien
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

Bolivar vénézuélien Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07361
GBP / EUR1,18079
USD / JPY161,503
GBP / USD1,26771
USD / CHF0,904017
USD / CAD1,36968
EUR / JPY173,391
AUD / USD0,665688

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %