VES - Bolivar vénézuélien

The Bolivar vénézuélien is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivar vénézuélien exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES , and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Bolivar vénézuélien rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.