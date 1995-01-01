ves
VES - Bolívar venezuelano

The Bolívar venezuelano is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolívar venezuelano exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Bolívar venezuelano rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

Bolívar venezuelano Stats

NameBolívar venezuelano
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

Bolívar venezuelano Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

