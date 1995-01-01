VES - Bolívar venezolano

ves
The Bolívar venezolano is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolívar venezolano exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Bolívar venezolano rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

Bolívar venezolano Stats

NameBolívar venezolano
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

Bolívar venezolano Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

