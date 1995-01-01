ves
VES - البوليفار الفنزويلي

The البوليفار الفنزويلي is the currency of فنزويلا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البوليفار الفنزويلي exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find البوليفار الفنزويلي rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

البوليفار الفنزويلي Stats

Nameالبوليفار الفنزويلي
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

البوليفار الفنزويلي Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
فنزويلا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٢٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٣١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٨٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٦٧٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٧٥٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٨٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤١٣
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٦٦٤

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜