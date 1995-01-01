ves
VES - Venezuelansk bolivar

The Venezuelansk bolivar is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelansk bolivar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Venezuelansk bolivar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

Venezuelansk bolivar Stats

NameVenezuelansk bolivar
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

Venezuelansk bolivar Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

