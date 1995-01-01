VES - Venezolaanse bolivar

ves
The Venezolaanse bolivar is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezolaanse bolivar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Venezolaanse bolivar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

Venezolaanse bolivar Stats

NameVenezolaanse bolivar
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

Venezolaanse bolivar Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

