VES - Bolívar venezuelano

The Bolívar venezuelano is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolívar venezuelano exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Bolívar venezuelano rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.
|Name
|Bolívar venezuelano
|Symbol
|Bs. S
|Minor unit
|1/100 = céntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top VES conversion
|VES to USD
|Top VES chart
|VES to USD chart
|Nicknames
|bolo(s), luca(s)
|Coins
|Freq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
|Central bank
|Banco Central de Venezuela
|Users
Venezuela
Venezuela
