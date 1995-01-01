ves
VES - 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔

The 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 is the currency of 委内瑞拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 Stats

Name委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
委内瑞拉

