VES - 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔

The 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 is the currency of 委内瑞拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES , and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find 委内瑞拉玻利瓦尔 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.