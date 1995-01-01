MMK - ビルマチャット

mmk
The ビルマチャット is the currency of ミャンマー(ビルマ). Our currency rankings show that the most popular ビルマチャット exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find ビルマチャット rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

ビルマチャット Stats

Nameビルマチャット
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

ビルマチャット Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
ミャンマー(ビルマ)

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07481
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.445
GBP / USD1.26898
USD / CHF0.903740
USD / CAD1.36735
EUR / JPY173.522
AUD / USD0.667026

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%