MMK - Kyat birmano

The Kyat birmano is the currency of Myanmar (Birmania). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyat birmano exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kyat birmano rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

Kyat birmano Stats

NameKyat birmano
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

Kyat birmano Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
Myanmar (Birmania)

