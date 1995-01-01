mmk
MMK - Birmaanse kyat

The Birmaanse kyat is the currency of Myanmar (Birma). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Birmaanse kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Birmaanse kyat rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

Birmaanse kyat Stats

NameBirmaanse kyat
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

Birmaanse kyat Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
Myanmar (Birma)

