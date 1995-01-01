MMK - Burmesisk kyat

The Burmesisk kyat is the currency of Burma/Myanmar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmesisk kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK , and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Burmesisk kyat rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.