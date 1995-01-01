mmk
MMK - 緬甸元

The 緬甸元 is the currency of 緬甸. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 緬甸元 exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find 緬甸元 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

緬甸元 Stats

Name緬甸元
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

緬甸元 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
緬甸

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07477
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26892
USD / CHF0.903796
USD / CAD1.36748
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.666897

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%