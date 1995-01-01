The 緬甸元 is the currency of 緬甸. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 緬甸元 exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK , and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find 緬甸元 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.