mmk
MMK - الكيات البورمي

The الكيات البورمي is the currency of ميانمار (بورما). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكيات البورمي exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find الكيات البورمي rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

Select a currency

الكيات البورمي Stats

Nameالكيات البورمي
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

الكيات البورمي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
ميانمار (بورما)

Why are you interested in MMK?

I want to...

Subscribe to MMK email updatesGet MMK rates on my phoneGet a MMK currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٨١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٢
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٠
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٩١
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤١
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜