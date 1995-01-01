MMK - Kyat du Myanmar

The Kyat du Myanmar is the currency of Myanmar (Birmanie). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyat du Myanmar exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK , and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kyat du Myanmar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.