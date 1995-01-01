MMK - Myanmar-Kyat

The Myanmar-Kyat is the currency of Myanmar (Burma). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Myanmar-Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Myanmar-Kyat rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|Myanmar-Kyat
|Symbol
|K
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pya
|Minor unit symbol
|Pya
|Top MMK conversion
|MMK to USD
|Top MMK chart
|MMK to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Myanmar
|Users
Myanmar (Burma)
Myanmar (Burma)
