MMK - Myanmar-Kyat

The Myanmar-Kyat is the currency of Myanmar (Burma). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Myanmar-Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK , and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Myanmar-Kyat rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.