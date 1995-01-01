mmk
MMK - Myanmar-Kyat

The Myanmar-Kyat is the currency of Myanmar (Burma). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Myanmar-Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Myanmar-Kyat rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

Myanmar-Kyat Stats

NameMyanmar-Kyat
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

Myanmar-Kyat Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
Myanmar (Burma)

