The 缅元 is the currency of 缅甸. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 缅元 exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK , and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find 缅元 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.