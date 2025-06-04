ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar
A Zimbabwean Dollar Zimbabwe pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Zimbabwean Dollar árfolyam a ZWD és USD közötti árfolyam. A Zimbabwe Dollar pénznemkódja ZWD, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig Z$. Az alábbiakban Zimbabwean Dollar árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.
Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.
In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".
Zimbabwean Dollar statisztikák
|Név
|Zimbabwean Dollar
|Szimbólum
|Z$
|Kisebb egység
|1/100 = Cent
|Kisebb egység szimbóluma
|Cent
|Legjobb ZWD átváltás
|ZWD - USD
|Legjobb ZWD diagram
|ZWD - USD diagram
Zimbabwean Dollar profil
|Bankjegyek
|Freq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
|Központi bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Felhasználók
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe