ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

A Zimbabwean Dollar Zimbabwe pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Zimbabwean Dollar árfolyam a ZWD és USD közötti árfolyam. A Zimbabwe Dollar pénznemkódja ZWD , a pénznem szimbóluma pedig Z$. Az alábbiakban Zimbabwean Dollar árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.