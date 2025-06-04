zwd
ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

A Zimbabwean Dollar Zimbabwe pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Zimbabwean Dollar árfolyam a ZWD és USD közötti árfolyam. A Zimbabwe Dollar pénznemkódja ZWD, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig Z$. Az alábbiakban Zimbabwean Dollar árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.

Válasszon egy pénznemet

zwd
ZWDzimbabwei dollár (elavult)

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

Zimbabwean Dollar statisztikák

NévZimbabwean Dollar
SzimbólumZ$
Kisebb egység1/100 = Cent
Kisebb egység szimbólumaCent
Legjobb ZWD átváltásZWD - USD
Legjobb ZWD diagramZWD - USD diagram

Zimbabwean Dollar profil

BankjegyekFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Központi bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Felhasználók
Zimbabwe

Miért érdekli a ZWD?

Szeretnék...

Feliratkozni a ZWD e-mail frissítésekreA telefonomon szeretném megkapni a ZWD árfolyamokatEgy ZWD valutaadat API-t szerezni a vállalkozásomhoz

Élő valutakurzusok

ValutapárÁrfolyamVáltozás
EUR / USD1.15951
GBP / EUR1.14165
USD / JPY156.458
GBP / USD1.32376
USD / CHF0.804380
USD / CAD1.40413
EUR / JPY181.415
AUD / USD0.651722

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%