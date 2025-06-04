LINK - Chainlink

link
Az alábbiakban Chainlink árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.

Chainlink Information
Chainlink greatly expands the capabilities of smart contracts by enabling access to real-world data and off-chain computation while maintaining the security and reliability guarantees inherent to blockchain technology.

Risks in Using Chainlink
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Chainlink History
Chainlink was created in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, who co-authored a white paper introducing the Chainlink protocol and network with Cornell University professor Ari Juels the same year. Chainlink acts as a ""bridge"" between a blockchain and off-chain environments. The network, which services smart contracts, was formally launched in 2019.

Relevant Links
Chainlink statisztikák

NévChainlink
Kisebb egység1/100 = N/A
Kisebb egység szimbólumaN/A

Élő valutakurzusok

ValutapárÁrfolyamVáltozás
EUR / USD1.15971
GBP / EUR1.14161
USD / JPY156.430
GBP / USD1.32393
USD / CHF0.803985
USD / CAD1.40385
EUR / JPY181.413
AUD / USD0.651990

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%