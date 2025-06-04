- Home
- Blog
- Money Transfer
- How to Make a Wire Transfer with Lloyds
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Lloyds
May 15, 2025 — 7 min read
Table of Contents
Key takeaways:
Lloyds Bank offers multiple ways to send money internationally: online banking, mobile app, telephone banking, and in-branch services.
Lloyds wire transfers incur fees and exchange rate markups, increasing the total cost of international transfers.
Xe provides a faster, more transparent, and cost-effective alternative for sending money abroad.
As one of Britain's oldest and most recognized banking institutions, Lloyds Bank handles thousands of international transfers daily—but their convenience comes with costs that aren't always obvious at first glance. Whether you're supporting family abroad, paying for overseas property, or handling international business transactions, knowing the real cost and timing of your transfer is crucial.
In this comprehensive guide, we break down Lloyds Bank's international transfer options, reveal all potential fees, and provide clarity on how long your money will actually take to arrive—everything you need to make smarter decisions about your global payments.
How to wire money with Lloyds Bank
Lloyds Bank offers several convenient methods for sending money internationally¹:
Mobile Banking app
Log on and select the More menu from your account, then choose Send money outside the UK
If sending to a previous recipient, choose Select an international recipient and select from the list; for new recipients, select Pay someone new
Choose the country from the list, then enter the recipient's details
Enter how much currency you'd like to send (select the flag icon to change currency)
Select Continue to review the payment details
Select Confirm Payment to complete the request (additional security checks may apply for new recipients)
Internet Banking
Log on and select More actions from your account
Choose Payments and transfers, then select Send money outside the UK
If sending to a previous recipient, choose Select an international recipient and select from the list; for new recipients, select Pay someone new
Choose the country from the list, then enter the recipient's details
Enter how much currency you'd like to send (select the flag icon to change currency)
Select Continue to review the payment details
Select Confirm Payment to complete the request (additional security checks may apply for new recipients)
Telephone Banking
If you'd like to speak to a customer representative, you can call Lloyds to arrange an international transfer. You'll need to provide your account verification details and the recipient's information.
In-Branch Service
Visit your nearest Lloyds branch with valid identification and your account details
Provide the recipient's bank information, including name, account number, IBAN, sort code, and purpose of payment
Complete the wire transfer form provided by bank staff
Review, authorize, and submit the payment in person
Overview of Lloyds wire transfer details²
Here's a comprehensive overview of Lloyds Bank's international wire transfer services:
Sending method
Supported currencies
Transfer limits
Cut-off time
Network used
Internet banking
Major global currencies (40+)
£100,000 per day
3:00 PM UK time
SWIFT/SEPA
Mobile app
Major global currencies
£100,000 per day
3:00 PM UK time
SWIFT/SEPA
Telephone banking
Most currencies
£10,000
3:00 PM UK time
SWIFT/SEPA
In-branch
Comprehensive global currencies
No maximum limit
3:00 PM UK time (2:00 PM for euro payments)
SWIFT/SEPA
The minimum payment amount is £1.01, regardless of which method you use.
Lloyds wire transfer fees³
When sending money internationally with Lloyds Bank, you'll encounter several types of fees:
Type of payment
fee
Payments in euros from your account
No fee
All other payments from your account
£9.50*
When using online banking or the Lloyds app, payments are sent using the shared charging option. This means you'll only pay the £9.50 fee, while the recipient pays any additional fees charged by intermediary banks or their own bank.
For payments made in branch or over the phone to destinations outside the UK or EEA, you can arrange for the recipient to receive the full amount by paying both the standard £9.50 fee and the appropriate Correspondent Bank fee:
Correspondent Bank Fees:
Zone 1 (USA, Canada and Europe (non-EEA)): £12
Zone 2 (Rest of the world): £20
Exchange rate margins
Lloyds applies a margin to the exchange rate when converting currencies. According to their margin calculator, the payment margin is approximately 3.55%⁴.
A lower-cost alternative to Lloyds wires
While Lloyds Bank provides reliable transfer services, the combination of upfront fees, correspondent bank charges, and a 3.55% exchange rate margin can significantly increase your costs. For those seeking more transparency, better rates, and faster service, Xe offers a smarter solution for your international payments.
Benefits of Xe:
Competitive exchange rates: Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks
Low, transparent fees: Say goodbye to surprise costs
Global reach: Send money to over 200 countries in more than 130 currencies
Real-time tracking: Keep tabs on your money's journey every step of the way
Expert support: If you get stuck during the transfer process,Xe's knowledgeable team is ready to assist
Compare Lloyds with Xe
Before making your next transfer, use Xe’s comparison tool to see exactly how much more your recipient could receive by using Xe instead of Lloyds Bank:
Explore Lloyds current exchange rates with Xe’s transparent rates
Consider factors like transfer speed requirements, delivery options, and exchange rate differences
How long does it take to wire money with Lloyds⁵?
While you can initiate a payment request 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Lloyds' online or mobile banking, they'll only process transfers during normal banking hours.
When the money will leave your account
Money will only be taken from your account once Lloyds has processed your payment:
If you make your request before 3pm GMT on a working day, the payment will be processed the same day
For payments in euros made in branch or over the phone, an earlier cut-off time of 2pm GMT may apply
Requests made after 3pm GMT will be processed on the next working day
Requests made on bank holidays and weekends will be processed on the next working day
For example, if you request a payment at 3:30pm GMT on a Friday, Lloyds won't process it until the following Monday.
When the money will reach the recipient
Once processed, delivery times vary based on the currency and destination⁵:
Currency and destination
Delivery times
Payments in euros to the UK, an EEA country, Monaco, Switzerland or San Marino
No later than the next working day
Payments in any other EEA currency / pounds / Swiss francs to another EEA country
No later than four working days
Any currency to North America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and the Far East
Should take no longer than four working days
Any currency to any other country
Should take no longer than five working days
These timescales apply only if you've requested the payment on a working day before the applicable cut-off time.
Frequently asked questions
Can I cancel a wire transfer after sending it with Lloyds?
Once a transfer is initiated, it may be difficult to cancel. Contact Lloyds immediately by phone if you need to cancel a payment. There's no guarantee they'll be able to recall the funds, especially if they've already been processed.
Are there daily limits for wire transfers with Lloyds Bank²?
Yes. The limits vary by banking channel:
Internet Banking: Up to £100,000 per day
Mobile App: Up to £100,000 per day
Telephone Banking: Up to £10,000
In-branch: No maximum limit
Does Lloyds Bank charge extra fees for currency conversion?
Yes, Lloyds applies an exchange rate margin of approximately 3.55% when converting currencies. This significantly affects the total cost of your transfer, especially for larger amounts.
International transfers: Compare your options
Before your next international transfer, take time to compare the total cost and delivery speed between Lloyds and alternatives like Xe. Xe was built specifically for international transfers—it's what we do best. Unlike traditional banks that treat global payments as just another service, we've optimized every aspect of the cross-border experience:
If you’re looking to simplify the international transfer process and save money on fees, a platform like Xe may be the right fit for you.
Citations
¹Wire Money with Lloyds - Lloyds Bank - 2025
²Lloyds Wire Transfer Service - Lloyds Bank- 2025
³Lloyds Wire Transfer Fees - Lloyds Bank - 2025
⁴Lloyds Exchange Rate Margin - Lloyds Bank - 2025
⁵Lloyds Payment Processing Times - Lloyds Bank - 2025
**The information from these sources were taken on May 10, 2025.
The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.
Smarter money transfers
Xe combines bank-beating rates, secure transfers, and global reach to make moving money across borders fast, easy, and affordable.
October 30, 2025 — 7 min read
October 17, 2025 — 5 min read
October 16, 2025 — 7 min read
October 15, 2025 — 7 min read
June 10, 2025 — 6 min read
June 4, 2025 — 6 min read