We want to keep you and your money safe while you’re using Xe. One of the ways we do this is through a process called verification.

Verification is where we confirm your identity, just as you would do when registering for other financial services.

When we ask you to complete verification is determined by a number of factors, such as where you’re sending money from and how much you’re sending with us.

Typically, this process takes just a few minutes. Don’t worry. We’re here to help guide you through the process.

Why do you need to verify me?

We have a legal obligation to make sure you're genuinely who you say you are. It's as simple as that.

The information we gather during the verification process is used to protect the interests of Xe and our clients against financial crime.

How does it work?

As part of this essential process to prove you are who you say you are, we will sometimes ask you to provide a proof of identity and a selfie.

Occasionally, we will also need some additional information, such as a proof of address document or source of funds.

What we will need from you can depend on a number of factors, such as:

- The size of your transfer

- The country you are sending your money to

- The country you are sending your money from

All of this can be supplied online or in the app and we’ll check this to confirm your identity using safe and secure third-party verification services.

In most cases these checks are completed in real time and you’ll be ready to send money within a few short moments.

What documents will you need from me?

Our verification process will always explain what is required and how to provide it.

To ensure we can get you verified as quickly as possible and get your transfer confirmed, please also note the following tips:

- We can only accept images in colour

- Scanned copies will not be accepted on our platform

- We need to be able to see everything, so please ensure your image and information is not blurry and nothing is covered up

- If there’s information on the reverse side of your document, we’ll also need to see that

Please see below the specific requirements for your region.

Australia & New Zealand

If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Your valid passport (the photo and signature pages)

- Australia or New Zealand’s driver’s licence

- National identity card (if photo is attached)

If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following (dated within the last 12 months):

- Utility bill

- Letter from a government agency

- Council rates notice or valuation

- Statement from any bank, building society or credit union

We're unable to accept any of the following:

- Credit card statement

- Mobile phone bills

Canada

If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Canadian driver’s license

- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)

- National identity card (if photo is attached)

We're unable to accept any of the following:

- Canada Pension Plan statement of contributions

- Original birth certificate

- Marriage certificate

- Divorce document

- Citizenship certificate

If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Any statement issued by a Canadian government body (federal, provincial, territorial or municipal)

- CRA Notice of Assessment

- GST refund letter

- Utility bill (electricity, water, telecommunications, internet) dated within the last 3 months

- T4 statement

- Investment account statements (RRSP, GIC, etc.)

We're unable to accept any of the following:

- Credit card statement

- Insurance document

- Old lease agreement

European Union

If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)

- A photo driver’s licence

- National identity card (if photo is attached)

If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Utility bill (dated within the last three months)

- Bank statement (dated within the last three months)

- Local or national tax authorities letter

- A solicitor’s letter confirming completion of recent house purchase

We're unable to accept any of the following:

- Provisional driving licence

- Credit card statements

UK

If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)

- A photo driver’s licence

- National identity card (if photo is attached)

If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Utility bill (dated within the last three months)

- Bank statement (dated within the last three months)

- Council tax bill (for the current tax year)

- Income tax self-assessment letters

- Local or national tax authorities letter

- Electoral register entry

We're unable to accept any of the following:

- Provisional driving licence

- Credit card statements

USA

If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- State Identification card

- Driver's license

- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)

If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:

- Utility bill (dated within the last 3 months)

- Current lease agreement

- Bank statement of a checking or savings account (dated within the last 3 months)

- Any statement issued by a US government body (federal or state)

We're unable to accept any of the following:

- Credit card statement

- Insurance document

- Old lease agreement

What is a 'selfie' and why do I need to take one?

A 'selfie' is a digital photo of yourself. Some of our checks can only happen once we have both a picture of your proof of identity, as well as a picture of you.

To do this, simply follow these steps:

Select your document which you will use for verification Take a picture of that document Next, take a selfie, ensuring your face is inside the selected area. Please also ensure:

- You keep a straight face

- You aren't wearing any glasses That’s it. You should be up and running shortly.

This isn't my first transaction, why am I being asked to do this now?

To help you get your transaction completed as quickly as possible, we now stagnate our due diligence process.

This means that from time to time, we may need to ask you for more information to support your transactions.

As you continue to transfer with us, we may ask you for information such as the source of your funds, some more information about who you are or the purpose of your transfer.

By doing this, we ensure that you don’t have to deal with anything that is not strictly necessary for your purposes.

I don't have these documents with me, can I do it later?

We appreciate that these checks can sometimes appear at inopportune moments, and often you may not have these documents on hand.

Don’t worry. You can always select ‘do this later’ and come back to it at a more convenient time.

If you’ve selected this option and are looking to upload your documents, head to Track, where you should see an option to upload your required verification documents.