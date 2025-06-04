IBAN Country List

  1. Avaleht
The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Araabia Ühendemiraadid
al
AL -
Albaania
at
AT -
Austria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Aserbaidžaan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia ja Hertsegoviina
be
BE -
Belgia
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasiilia
bh
BH -
Bahrein
C
ch
CH -
Šveits
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Küpros
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Tšehhi
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Saksamaa
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Taani
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikaani Vabariik
E
ee
EE -
Eesti
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Hispaania
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Soome
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Fääri saared
fr
FR -
Prantsusmaa
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Ühendkuningriik
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruusia
gf
GF -
Prantsuse Guajaana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Gröönimaa
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Kreeka
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Horvaatia
hu
HU -
Ungari
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Iirimaa
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Iisrael
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Itaalia
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordaania
K
kw
KW -
Kuveit
kz
KZ -
Kasahstan
L
lb
LB -
Liibanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Leedu
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luksemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Läti
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Põhja-Makedoonia
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritaania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Uus-Kaledoonia
nl
NL -
Holland
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norra
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Prantsuse Polüneesia
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Poola
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre ja Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestiina
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumeenia
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Saudi Araabia
se
SE -
Rootsi
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Sloveenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakkia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé ja Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Prantsuse Lõunaalad
tn
TN -
Tuneesia
tr
TR -
Türgi
V
vg
VG -
Briti Neitsisaared
W
wf
WF -
Wallis ja Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

