IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Ανδόρα
ae
AE -
Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα
al
AL -
Αλβανία
at
AT -
Αυστρία
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Αζερμπαϊτζάν
B
ba
BA -
Βοσνία και Ερζεγοβίνη
be
BE -
Βέλγιο
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Βουλγαρία
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Άγιος Βαρθολομαίος
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Βραζιλία
bh
BH -
Μπαχρέιν
C
ch
CH -
Ελβετία
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Κόστα Ρίκα
cy
CY -
Κύπρος
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Τσεχία
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Γερμανία
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Δανία
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία
E
ee
EE -
Εσθονία
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Ισπανία
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Φινλανδία
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Νησιά Φερόες
fr
FR -
Γαλλία
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Γεωργία
gf
GF -
Γαλλική Γουιάνα
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Γιβραλτάρ
gl
GL -
Γροιλανδία
gp
GP -
Γουαδελούπη
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Ελλάδα
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Γουατεμάλα
H
hr
HR -
Κροατία
hu
HU -
Ουγγαρία
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Ιρλανδία
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Ισραήλ
is
IS -
Ισλανδία
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Ιταλία
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Ιορδανία
K
kw
KW -
Κουβέιτ
kz
KZ -
Καζακστάν
L
lb
LB -
Λίβανος
lc
LC -
Αγία Λουκία
li
LI -
Λιχτενστάιν
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Λιθουανία
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Λουξεμβούργο
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Λετονία
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Μονακό
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Μολδαβία
me
ME -
Μαυροβούνιο
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Άγιος Μαρτίνος
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Βόρεια Μακεδονία
mq
MQ -
Μαρτινίκα
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Μαυριτανία
mt
MT -
Μάλτα
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Μαυρίκιος
N
nc
NC -
Νέα Καληδονία
nl
NL -
Ολλανδία
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Νορβηγία
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Γαλλική Πολυνησία
pk
PK -
Πακιστάν
pl
PL -
Πολωνία
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Άγιος Πιερ και Μικελόν
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Παλαιστίνη
pt
PT -
Πορτογαλία
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Κατάρ
R
re
RE -
Ρεϋνιόν
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Ρουμανία
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Σερβία
S
sa
SA -
Σαουδική Αραβία
se
SE -
Σουηδία
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Σλοβενία
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
Άγιος Μαρίνος
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Σλοβακία
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Σάο Τόμε και Πρίνσιπε
T
tf
TF -
Γαλλικά Νότια Εδάφη
tn
TN -
Τυνησία
tr
TR -
Τουρκία
V
vg
VG -
Βρετανικές Παρθένες Νήσοι
W
wf
WF -
Νήσοι Γουάλις και Φουτούνα
Y
yt
YT -
Μαγιότ
(SEPA)

