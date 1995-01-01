ngn
NGN - Nigerianischer Naira

The Nigerianischer Naira is the currency of Nigeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerianischer Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Nigerianischer Naira rates and a currency converter.

Nigerianischer Naira Stats

NameNigerianischer Naira
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

Nigerianischer Naira Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
Nigeria

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07476
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903598
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666916

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %