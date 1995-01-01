NGN - Naira nigeriano

The Naira nigeriano is the currency of Nigéria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Naira nigeriano exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Naira nigeriano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Naira nigeriano
|Symbol
|₦
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kobo
|Minor unit symbol
|Kobo
|Top NGN conversion
|NGN to USD
|Top NGN chart
|NGN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Users
Nigéria
