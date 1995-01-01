ngn
NGN - Naira nigeriano

The Naira nigeriano is the currency of Nigéria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Naira nigeriano exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Naira nigeriano rates and a currency converter.

Naira nigeriano Stats

NameNaira nigeriano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

Naira nigeriano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
Nigéria

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07488
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,442
GBP / USD1,26904
USD / CHF0,903756
USD / CAD1,36720
EUR / JPY173,530
AUD / USD0,667072

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%