NGN - Naira nigérian

The Naira nigérian is the currency of Nigéria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Naira nigérian exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Naira nigérian rates and a currency converter.

Naira nigérian Stats

NameNaira nigérian
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

Naira nigérian Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
Nigéria

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903680
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,513
AUD / USD0,666990

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %