NGN - النيرة النيجيرية

The النيرة النيجيرية is the currency of نيجيريا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular النيرة النيجيرية exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find النيرة النيجيرية rates and a currency converter.

النيرة النيجيرية Stats

Nameالنيرة النيجيرية
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

النيرة النيجيرية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
نيجيريا

