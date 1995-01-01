NGN - النيرة النيجيرية

The النيرة النيجيرية is the currency of نيجيريا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular النيرة النيجيرية exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find النيرة النيجيرية rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|النيرة النيجيرية
|Symbol
|₦
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kobo
|Minor unit symbol
|Kobo
|Top NGN conversion
|NGN to USD
|Top NGN chart
|NGN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Users
نيجيريا
