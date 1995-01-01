ngn
NGN - 尼日利亞奈拉

The 尼日利亞奈拉 is the currency of 尼日利亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼日利亞奈拉 exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find 尼日利亞奈拉 rates and a currency converter.

尼日利亞奈拉 Stats

Name尼日利亞奈拉
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

尼日利亞奈拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
尼日利亞

