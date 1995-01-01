ngn
NGN - Naira nigeriana

The Naira nigeriana is the currency of Nigeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Naira nigeriana exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Naira nigeriana rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Naira nigeriana Stats

NameNaira nigeriana
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

Naira nigeriana Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
Nigeria

Why are you interested in NGN?

I want to...

Subscribe to NGN email updatesGet NGN rates on my phoneGet a NGN currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,452
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903678
USD / CAD1,36739
EUR / JPY173,528
AUD / USD0,666979

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%