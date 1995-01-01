ngn
NGN - 尼日利亚奈拉

The 尼日利亚奈拉 is the currency of 尼日利亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼日利亚奈拉 exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find 尼日利亚奈拉 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

尼日利亚奈拉 Stats

Name尼日利亚奈拉
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

尼日利亚奈拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
尼日利亚

Why are you interested in NGN?

I want to...

Subscribe to NGN email updatesGet NGN rates on my phoneGet a NGN currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07341
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.578
GBP / USD1.26714
USD / CHF0.904719
USD / CAD1.36986
EUR / JPY173.440
AUD / USD0.665824

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%