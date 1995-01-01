NGN - 尼日利亚奈拉

The 尼日利亚奈拉 is the currency of 尼日利亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼日利亚奈拉 exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find 尼日利亚奈拉 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|尼日利亚奈拉
|Symbol
|₦
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kobo
|Minor unit symbol
|Kobo
|Top NGN conversion
|NGN to USD
|Top NGN chart
|NGN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Users
尼日利亚
尼日利亚
