NGN - Nigeriaanse naira

The Nigeriaanse naira is the currency of Nigeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigeriaanse naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Nigeriaanse naira rates and a currency converter.

Nigeriaanse naira Stats

NameNigeriaanse naira
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

Nigeriaanse naira Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
Nigeria

