NGN - ナイジェリアナイラ

The ナイジェリアナイラ is the currency of ナイジェリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ナイジェリアナイラ exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find ナイジェリアナイラ rates and a currency converter.

ナイジェリアナイラ Stats

Nameナイジェリアナイラ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kobo
Minor unit symbolKobo
Top NGN conversionNGN to USD
Top NGN chartNGN to USD chart

ナイジェリアナイラ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
Bank notesFreq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Nigeria
Users
ナイジェリア

