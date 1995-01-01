aoa
AOA - Angolanischer Kwanza

The Angolanischer Kwanza is the currency of Angola. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolanischer Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find Angolanischer Kwanza rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Angolanischer Kwanza Stats

NameAngolanischer Kwanza
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

Angolanischer Kwanza Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
Angola

Why are you interested in AOA?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AOA email updatesGet AOA rates on my phoneGet a AOA currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07409
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,482
GBP / USD1,26813
USD / CHF0,904411
USD / CAD1,36811
EUR / JPY173,447
AUD / USD0,666543

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %