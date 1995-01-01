AOA - Angolanischer Kwanza

The Angolanischer Kwanza is the currency of Angola. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolanischer Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find Angolanischer Kwanza rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Angolanischer Kwanza
|Symbol
|Kz
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
|Top AOA conversion
|AOA to USD
|Top AOA chart
|AOA to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
|Central bank
|Banco Nacional de Angola
|Users
Angola
